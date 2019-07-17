

CTV Kitchener





A 20-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after an early morning crash that saw a car nearly hit a house in Waterloo.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. on Beechwood Drive and Sandberry Lane.

Waterloo Regional Police says one person was ejected from the car after it hit a tree on a person's front lawn.

Both the driver and passenger were treated for minor injuries.

The family in the house was woken by the impact and attended to the injured men.

"Our daughter heard a bump, my wife got up and both of them saw that there was a car that had banged into our tree so we went out to investigate," says homeowner Geoffrey Fong.

The accused was not identified. Police say he was also charged with dangerous driving.

An earlier version of this story stated that the car hit the house. In fact the car hit a tree near the person's house.