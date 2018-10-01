

CTV Kitchener





A man has been charged with drinking and driving offences after he allegedly drove a tractor trailer in the wrong direction down a highway.

The Ontario Provincial Police said they received multiple calls about a tractor trailer travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes on Highway 403 near Brant Road. They stopped the tractor trailer around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said they arrested the driver after speaking with him and detecting signs of impairment by alcohol.