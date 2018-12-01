

The Canadian Press





Hamilton police say they have charged a 55-year-old man with murder for the death of a 53-year-old man.

Police say officers went to an apartment around 1:30 a.m. on Friday and found the body of Michael Pilon.

The death is the city's eighth homicide of the year.

Police say a post-mortem examination is scheduled for Saturday.

They say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Police say George Opassinis, 55, has been charged with first-degree murder.