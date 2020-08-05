KITCHENER -- A Hagersville man has been charged with first-degree murder and arson after a person was found dead in an apartment that was on fire.

According to the Haldimand County OPP, a witness reported seeing smoke coming from an apartment unit on Main Street North on the evening of July 29.

When emergency services arrived, they found a body inside.

On Wednesday, officials identified the deceased as 30-year-old Tyler King of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.

They also identified the accused as 36-year-old Joseph Tobicoe of Hagersville.

According to a news release, Tobicoe was arrested on Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder and arson.

He was held for a bail hearing in Cayuga, which was scheduled for Wednesday.

The allegations against him have not been proven in court.