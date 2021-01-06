KITCHENER -- A 51-year-old man has been charged after a crash at a Kitchener intersection on Tuesday.

According to a news release, the crash happened at the intersection of Fairway Road South and Wilson Avenue at around noon.

Several vehicles were seen damaged as a result of the crash, but police said there were no injuries to anyone involved.

The intersection was closed for about an hour and a half while officials investigated and cleaned up.

The news release said that one driver, a 51-year-old man, was charged with red light â€“ fail to stop under the Highway Traffic Act.