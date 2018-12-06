Featured
Man charged with drunk driving after going through coffee drive-thru
Two Ontario Provincial Police cruisers are seen in this undated file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 6, 2018 2:20PM EST
Provincial police say a man looking for a caffeine infusion has been charged with drunk driving.
They say the man was leaving a coffee drive-thru in North Perth early Thursday morning when a concerned citizen called police.
Investigators say that when officers arrived at the drive-thru, they realized the man's ability to drive was hindered.
Dwaine Nicholls, 47 and of Brussels, was arrested.
He's been charged with impaired driving.