

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial police have charged a 22-year-old man with impaired driving after a traffic stop in Hagersville Sunday evening.

OPP say around 4:30 p.m. officers conducting patrols on Highway 6 when they noticed a vehicle travelling above the speed limit.

The officer stopped the vehicle and after speaking to the man and administering a roadside test detected he had consumed alcohol.

OPP have charged Dylan Bistro of Hagersville with a number of offences including speeding and driving a motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in his system.

He is set to appear in court at a later date.