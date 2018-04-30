Featured
Man charged with drunk driving after getting stopped for speeding
Published Monday, April 30, 2018 8:10AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 30, 2018 8:11AM EDT
Ontario Provincial police have charged a 22-year-old man with impaired driving after a traffic stop in Hagersville Sunday evening.
OPP say around 4:30 p.m. officers conducting patrols on Highway 6 when they noticed a vehicle travelling above the speed limit.
The officer stopped the vehicle and after speaking to the man and administering a roadside test detected he had consumed alcohol.
OPP have charged Dylan Bistro of Hagersville with a number of offences including speeding and driving a motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in his system.
He is set to appear in court at a later date.