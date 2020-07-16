KITCHENER -- Brantford Police have charged a 28-year-old man with breaking into a Dairy Queen store and stealing a large donation bin.

The incident happened at the Colborne Street West location around 3:30 a.m. on June 28.

Dairy Queen posted several security videos of the incident on social media, showing a person climbing through a broken window, running over to the trolley-style donation bin, and rolling it out the front door.

The store believes it was a targeted theft.

“This was a planned event, as he was caught on camera almost an hour before he broke in,” they wrote in their Facebook post.

The store owner believes there was between $1,000 and $2,000 inside the Miracle Network bin, which was going to be donated to the McMaster Children’s Hospital.

The man, who has not been identified, is charged with break and enter, theft under $5,000 and breach of probation.