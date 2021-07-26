KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police have arrested a man who allegedly damaged cars and got into a fight in Cambridge.

Officers were called about a disturbance in the area of Grand Avenue South and Fraser Street around 4:10 p.m. on July 24. In a news release, officials said people saw a man damaging cars in a parking lot. He also got into a physical altercation with two people nearby and threatened to harm one of them.

One victim was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to police.

The man allegedly spit on an officer when he was arrested.

The 34-year-old has been charged with mischief, uttering death threats, assault causing bodily harm and assaulting a peace officer.

He was held for a bail hearing.