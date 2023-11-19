Man charged with carjacking at Petersburg gas station

A 32-year-old man is facing multiple charges for a carjacking Saturday night in Petersburg.

At around 11 p.m., Waterloo regional police were called to a gas station at Snyders Road East and Notre Dame Drive, between Kitchener and Baden.

The man allegedly assaulted a youth and then fled in his vehicle.

He was arrested a short time later.

Police said the man, only identified as a 32-year-old from Wilmot Township, is charged with the following:

Robbery

Vehicle theft

Mischief under $5,000

Dangerous operation

Operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration

Driving while suspended

Fail to signal a lane change

Police said the youth was not hurt.