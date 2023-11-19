KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Man charged with carjacking at Petersburg gas station

    Gas nozzles are pictured at a Mobil gas station in West Hollywood, Calif., Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Gas nozzles are pictured at a Mobil gas station in West Hollywood, Calif., Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

    A 32-year-old man is facing multiple charges for a carjacking Saturday night in Petersburg.

    At around 11 p.m., Waterloo regional police were called to a gas station at Snyders Road East and Notre Dame Drive, between Kitchener and Baden.

    The man allegedly assaulted a youth and then fled in his vehicle.

    He was arrested a short time later.

    Police said the man, only identified as a 32-year-old from Wilmot Township, is charged with the following:

    • Robbery
    • Vehicle theft
    • Mischief under $5,000
    • Dangerous operation
    • Operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs
    • Operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration
    • Driving while suspended
    • Fail to signal a lane change

    Police said the youth was not hurt.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News