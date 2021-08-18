Man charged with breaking into Waterloo home
Police have charged a man who allegedly broke into a Waterloo home earlier this week.
In a news release, officials said the man forced entry into a home on Columbia Street overnight between Aug. 16 and 17.
He was charged with break-and-enter and criminal harassment.
Truth Tracker: Could Parliament be recalled during the election to address the situation in Afghanistan?
Green Leader Annamie Paul called for an 'emergency recall' of Parliament on Monday to address the growing crisis in Afghanistan, but constitutional experts say a reconvening of MPs is not possible.
NEW | O'Toole takes aim at Trudeau, Singh as inflation numbers shift focus of campaign
Justin Trudeau's political opponents took aim at him on the campaign trail Wednesday over the cost of living, facing broadsides from Conservatives for the decade-high pace of price growth and the NDP for high housing prices.
Ontario PCs under fire after sending out fake invoices in attempt to secure donations
Some Ontario residents have received mail correspondence asking them to donate to the PC’s election campaign, however, the letters have been designed to appear as invoices.
Federal Liberals will have to run on more than pandemic record if N.S. election is any indication: Nanos
After the Progressive Conservatives unseated the incumbent Liberals in a surprise, majority win in Nova Scotia on Tuesday night, Nanos Research’s Nik Nanos says the result could be an indication that parties will have to run on more than their pandemic record in the federal election.
Montreal man sentenced to 18 years for buying African girl to use as sex slave
A Montreal man convicted of buying an eight-year-old girl in Africa and bringing her back to Canada to serve as a sex slave for three years was sentenced to a record 18 years in prison on Wednesday.
'I just want to get back to work': Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin addresses sexual assault charge
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin says he will defend himself 'vigorously' after formally being charged with one count of sexual assault following a police investigation.
'No hope left': Afghans in Canada who lived under Taliban say regime can't be trusted
The Taliban say they seek an 'inclusive, Islamic' government and claim they have become more moderate since they last held power, but Afghans in Canada remain deeply skeptical of the group's intentions.
Vaccine protesters meet Trudeau on the trail as leaders seek to leverage wedge issue
At two of Trudeau's campaign stops in Ontario, the divide among some Canadians over COVID-19 vaccines was front and centre.
Haitians at risk of starvation as storm hits earthquake-stricken island
As many as one million people in Haiti don’t know where they will get their next meal as the earthquake death toll climbs and a storm bears down on the island.
London
Region surpasses 13,000 COVID-19 cases as MLHU reports 23 new infections
An uptick in cases continued Wednesday with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reporting 23 new cases but no deaths.
COVID-19 outbreak declared at another downtown London, Ont. bar
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a downtown bar for a second time in less than a week.
Arson charges laid in two London, Ont. fires
A 19-year-old London, Ont. man is facing charges in connection with two fires, including one that destroyed a vacant building and forced nearby residents to shelter in place.
Windsor
Windsor mayor asks local candidates to pledge support for five key priorities
From healthcare and flooding funding to protecting Ojibway Shores, Windsor’s mayor is asking candidates in the upcoming federal election to pledge support to five key municipal issues.
Field Hospital documentary to air on big screen at Windsor’s Festival Plaza
“Dispatches from a Field Hospital” will get its World Film Festival premiere this Saturday at WIFF Under the Stars.
70 per cent of Windsor-Essex residents double vaccinated, 56 new COVID-19 cases
Windsor-Essex has reached another vaccination milestone with 70 per cent of eligible residents having both doses of the COVID-19 shot.
Barrie
Simcoe Muskoka logs 23 new COVID-19 cases
Another jump in COVID-19 cases was reported in Simcoe Muskoka on Tuesday, with 23 infections logged.
Body found in Orillia prompts police investigation
Provincial police are investigating the discovery of a body in Orillia.
Damage from July tornadoes in Ontario reaches $75 million
The damage caused by the tornadoes that struck Barrie and several other Ontario communities last month has reached $75 million.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury skyline changes as the Lockerby Mine Headframe comes down
It’s a change in history as the skyline in Sudbury looks a little bit emptier for the first time in over six decades.
Investigation launched into fatal fire in Kirkland Lake that left one dead
Ontario Provincial Police said one person is dead following a fire at a camp near Kirkland Lake on Monday.
Moosonee resident charged with arson and attempted murder
Police have charged a Moosonee man with arson and attempted murder after a fire on Tuesday.
Ottawa
Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa drop below 130 on Wednesday
Ottawa Public Health says another 19 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19. No new deaths were reported Wednesday.
Algonquin College mandates COVID-19 vaccination for its three campuses
Algonquin College will now require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend or visit any of its three campuses in eastern Ontario.
Toronto
Ontario man forced to pay $18,000 in rental fees after being caught stunt driving in Lamborghini
An Ontario man will be forced to pay $18,000 in rental fees because the Lamborghini he rented was impounded by police after he was allegedly caught stunt driving.
Unvaccinated Ontario PC MPP defends decision in emergency teleconference before Ford's ultimatum
One of two of Ontario PC MPPs who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19 defended their decision not to get the jab in an emergency conference call convened after a reporter began to ask about MPPs' vaccination status.
Montreal
Yellow stars worn by anti-vaccine passport protesters 'hurtful,' says Montreal Holocaust Museum
Jewish groups are condemning the appropriation of the yellow stars worn by anti-vaccine passport protesters in Laval on Tuesday and say it points to a lack of awareness and education about the Holocaust.
McGill law professors say school has 'a legal obligation' to enforce mandatory vaccines for on-campus attendance
Without mandatory vaccines, members of McGill’s own law faculty say the school could be leaving itself open to lawsuits from the university community.
Atlantic
N.S. Tories make pandemic, health care top priorities as power transition begins
Nova Scotia premier-designate Tim Houston says his first priority remains keeping citizens safe from COVID-19, a day after voters handed his party a majority mandate in last night's election.
Halifax police arrest protesters while removing temporary homeless shelters
Police and city staff in Halifax were met with protests as they began removing several temporary homeless shelters Wednesday morning.
Winnipeg
37 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Wednesday
Manitoba added 37 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Suspect sought following fatal arson in Osborne Village: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service says a fire in Osborne Village that killed a woman on Sunday is now a homicide.
The school divisions in Winnipeg making masks mandatory
Some school divisions in Winnipeg are making masks mandatory for the upcoming school year, despite the fact Manitoba’s back-to-school plan does not mandate masks.
Calgary
Suspect photos released after Calgary-area golf course damaged by joyriders on mini-vehicles
Foothills RCMP have released photos of two suspects after a green at Heritage Pointe Golf Club sustained thousands of dollars of damage.
'A rollercoaster ride': Rain brings brief relief for Alberta farmers during devastating growing season
Roy Newman's family has been farming the same land southeast of Calgary for nearly 120 years, but he says this growing season certainly stands out.
Alberta's largest chambers of commerce call on federal parties to adopt business-forward policies
The '2021 Federal Election Platform — From Challenge to Change' calls on all federal parties to "adopt business-forward policies that will result in Canada making transformative changes that will enable our economic recovery and cement our position as a world leader."
Edmonton
Arrest warrant out after suspect in attack on Muslim women no show in Edmonton court
A judge has issued an arrest warrant for a man who failed to appear in court today on charges related to an attack on two Muslim women in an Edmonton parking lot.
NEW
NEW | $10K bale theft evidence of 'desperate' feed situation in Alberta: SPCA
A donation of $10,000 worth of hay bound for the Alberta SPCA is missing and the organization says the apparent theft shows the bleakness of Alberta's livestock feed situation.
'That really touches my heart': Edmonton teen gifted basketball, hoop
A north Edmonton family is saying thank you to their community after a teen was given a basketball, a hoop and a gift card to Sport Chek.
Vancouver
BREAKING
BREAKING | Eight-lane tunnel to replace existing George Massey Tunnel by 2030: B.C. transportation ministry
A plan for the long-promised replacement for the 62-year-old George Massey Tunnel connecting Richmond and Delta on Highway 99 has now been revealed by the province: an eight-lane, immersed tube tunnel.
'Tragic result' in multi-day search for missing New Westminster man, local police say
The multi-day search for a missing New Westminster man ended tragically Tuesday evening, local police say.
COVID-19 data: B.C.'s daily cases 'will soon exceed record levels,' modelling group predicts
COVID-19 case counts will soon exceed record levels in B.C. if no action is taken by health authorities, a group of local scientists and researchers is warning.