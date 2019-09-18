Featured
Man charged with breaking into residence, stealing vehicle
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is shown in Cambridge on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, September 18, 2019 4:02PM EDT
A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a residential break in and vehicle theft.
Waterloo Regional Police say a male entered a home in the area of Ottawa Street North in Kitchener during Monday evening.
The man reportedly got in through an unlocked door and stole the victim’s motor vehicle while she was sleeping.
Police say the keys and vehicle were recovered without any damage.
The Kitchener man has been charged with breaking and entering as well as theft of a motor vehicle.
He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
Police are reminding residents to lock their doors and report any suspicious activity.
Members of the BEAT team arrested a 32 y/o Kit male in connection to a residential B&E, where the victim had their vehicle stolen. WRPS reminds homeowners to ensure their doors are locked and to report any suspicious activity to police. More details: https://t.co/8xbXI98nWf pic.twitter.com/FaFBa3uLng— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) September 18, 2019