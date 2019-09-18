

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a residential break in and vehicle theft.

Waterloo Regional Police say a male entered a home in the area of Ottawa Street North in Kitchener during Monday evening.

The man reportedly got in through an unlocked door and stole the victim’s motor vehicle while she was sleeping.

Police say the keys and vehicle were recovered without any damage.

The Kitchener man has been charged with breaking and entering as well as theft of a motor vehicle.

He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Police are reminding residents to lock their doors and report any suspicious activity.