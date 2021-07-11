KITCHENER -- Police have charged a man with attempted murder in connection to a stabbing in Cambridge on Sunday.

Officers were called to the area of Linden Drive and Preston Parkway around 5:25 p.m. for reports of a woman in medical distress. The 37-year-old woman from Cambridge was suffering from several injuries, including stab wounds. Police said she was taken to an out-of-region hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled the scene, but officials said he was arrested at a Kitchener residence later that evening.

He was charged with attempted murder, aggravated sexual assault, uttering threats to cause death and overcoming resistance by choking.

The victim and accused were known to each other, police said, adding there is no concern for public safety.

The accused is scheduled for a bail hearing on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.