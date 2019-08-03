Featured
Man charged with attempted murder following stabbing at party
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, August 3, 2019 2:50PM EDT
Two men have been arrested and charged after a 20-year-old man was stabbed in Paris, Ont.
Police responded to the scene last Saturday around 1:55 a.m.
The victim was stabbed at a party he went to at a residence on Bishopsgate Road, police say.
Officials say the suspects left the scene and the victim's friends took him to a local gas station in Paris.
The man was then taken a hospital and is in stable condition.
Brayden Bauman, 18, from Brantford has been charged with attempted murder, according to Brant OPP.
Police say they have also charged 20-year-old Matthew Powless from Brantford with aggravated assault.
Both men face multiple other charges.
They will appear in a Brantford court at a later date.