

CTV Kitchener





Two men have been arrested and charged after a 20-year-old man was stabbed in Paris, Ont.

Police responded to the scene last Saturday around 1:55 a.m.

The victim was stabbed at a party he went to at a residence on Bishopsgate Road, police say.

Officials say the suspects left the scene and the victim's friends took him to a local gas station in Paris.

The man was then taken a hospital and is in stable condition.

Brayden Bauman, 18, from Brantford has been charged with attempted murder, according to Brant OPP.

Police say they have also charged 20-year-old Matthew Powless from Brantford with aggravated assault.

Both men face multiple other charges.

They will appear in a Brantford court at a later date.