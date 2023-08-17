Man charged with attempted murder after Kitchener break-in

A 26-year-old Kitchener man who allegedly forced his way into a stranger’s home and assaulted two people inside is now charged with attempted murder.

Police say the accused and the victims didn’t know each other.

Shortly after midnight on Friday Aug. 11, the accused arrived a home in the area of Wilderness Drive and Watercress Court, knocked on the door and demanded to be let inside, police say.

“When they were denied entry into the home, that male then forced himself into the residence and assaulted two of the homeowners,” Const. André Johnson said, speaking the day after the incident.

A 56-year-old woman and 33-year-old man suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

Police say the suspect fled the area, got into another home, and fell asleep.

He was located a short distance away when another homeowner spotted him sleeping inside their home.

“[The] homeowner observed police in the area and observed this male sleeping in the residence," Johnson said.

The man was arrested after the homeowner called police.

He was initially facing multiple assault and break-and-enter charges.

On Thursday, police announced the accused is now also facing two counts of attempted murder as a result of the ongoing investigation.