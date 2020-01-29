KITCHENER -- A 61-year-old man has been charged after an incident in Forest Heights on Tuesday night.

Police say they responded to Forest Heights after someone reported a disturbance.

There, they found a 60-year-old woman who was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The man, who has not been identified, has been charged with attempted murder in connection to this incident.

Police have not elaborated on the circumstances of the incident, or said exactly where it happened.

Officials say the victim and the accused are known to each other and that there is no concern for public safety.

This is a developing story. More to come…