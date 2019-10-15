

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police say a 27-year-old man became assaultive towards them as they were arresting him for assault causing bodily harm.

Officers performed the arrest of the Guelph man Monday on Waterloo Avenue.

Officials report that a taser-like weapon was deployed on the male when he became assaultive towards police.

The man was transported to Guelph Police Station and held for a bail hearing.

A 31-year-old female victim was also arrested in relation to the offence for causing a disturbance.

She was released with a promise to appear at a late November court date.