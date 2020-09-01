KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say a man has been charged with assault and uttering threats to cause death after an incident in Kitchener on Tuesday morning.

Police say one person has been taken into custody after the incident at King Street West and Wellington Street North.

Earlier that morning, the intersection was blocked off as multiple police officers attended the scene, along with the forensic unit and an unmarked vehicle.

The man was also charged with mischief under $5,000.

Police say they seized methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl after executing search warrants.

He's also been charged with possession of a firearm and drugs for the purpose of trafficking.