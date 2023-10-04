Man charged with assault after touching two teens: Guelph police

A Guelph man has been charged with two counts of assault and obstructing police after two teenaged girls were allegedly touched without their consent on Tuesday.

Police were called to the area of College Avenue West and the Hanlon Expressway at around 3:45 p.m. Police said two girls, aged 14 and 15, were approached by an unknown man while they were walking.

“He touched one girl’s face and stroked the other’s arms before leaving the area on foot,” police said in a news release.

He was found a short distance away and was arrested.

Police said he repeatedly refused to identify himself but eventually was identified through police records.

The 32-year-old is expected in court in December.