Man charged with assault after reports of woman chasing man with knife: Brantford police

A 50-year-old Brantford man is facing assault charges after Brantford police say they received reports from a concerned citizen about a woman chasing a man with a knife.

At around 12:20 p.m. on Monday, police said they were dispatched to a residence on Brant Avenue near St. Paul Avenue.

Both people were found outside of the residence, according to a news release from police.

“Investigation revealed that the man had allegedly been within the home without permission and was reported to have assaulted the female who then chased him out of the home,” police said.

Police said the female victim sustained minor physical injuries.

The accused was held for bail.

A SECOND ARREST

Police said while responding to that call, officers found a 47-year-old man who was wanted on two outstanding arrest warrants and arrested him.