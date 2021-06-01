Advertisement
Man charged with assault after punching two people in the face unprovoked in Stratford
A Stratford Police Service cruiser seen here in this undated file photo.
STRATFORD -- A 35-year-old London man has been charged with assault after two people were punched in the face unprovoked in Stratford.
The incident happened Saturday, shortly after 10:15 a.m.
Police say the man arrived at the Home Hardware in Stratford, exited his pick-up truck and proceeded to punch a man who was waiting in line in the face without any provocation. The man then left the area.
The blow allegedly caused the victim, a 62-year-old Stratford man, to strike his head against a metal shelf before hitting the ground. The victim is still in hospital being treated for his head injuries, according to a media release.
About a half-hour later, officials say the man stopped his vehicle while driving along Centre Street where he approached a Stratford man who was walking his dog.
Police allege the man engaged the pedestrian in conversation before punching the 46-year-old dog walker in the face, again unprovoked.
The 46-year-old suffered minor injuries but did not require medical treatment, according to officials.
By 10:50 a.m., police located the suspect's vehicle parked on Erie Street and say they observed the man walking back to his truck after he had smashed the window on a car that was parked in a driveway on the street.
The man was arrested and is charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault and mischief under $5,000. A bail hearing has been scheduled.