STRATFORD -- A 35-year-old London man has been charged with assault after two people were punched in the face unprovoked in Stratford.

The incident happened Saturday, shortly after 10:15 a.m.

Police say the man arrived at the Home Hardware in Stratford, exited his pick-up truck and proceeded to punch a man who was waiting in line in the face without any provocation. The man then left the area.

The blow allegedly caused the victim, a 62-year-old Stratford man, to strike his head against a metal shelf before hitting the ground. The victim is still in hospital being treated for his head injuries, according to a media release.

About a half-hour later, officials say the man stopped his vehicle while driving along Centre Street where he approached a Stratford man who was walking his dog.

Police allege the man engaged the pedestrian in conversation before punching the 46-year-old dog walker in the face, again unprovoked.

The 46-year-old suffered minor injuries but did not require medical treatment, according to officials.

By 10:50 a.m., police located the suspect's vehicle parked on Erie Street and say they observed the man walking back to his truck after he had smashed the window on a car that was parked in a driveway on the street.

The man was arrested and is charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault and mischief under $5,000. A bail hearing has been scheduled.