Man charged with assault after disturbance in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have charged a 33-year-old Kitchener man in connection to a disturbance in on Wednesday.
Police say they responded to the area of Fergus Avenue and Falesy Avenue in Kitchener around 2 p.m. Wednesday where they located a 60-year-old man with serious injuries to his head. He was transported to hospital.
According to a release, a 33-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
A Kitchener man is charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
