Man charged with arson in garbage fire near Cambridge school
Published Thursday, December 17, 2020 7:55AM EST Last Updated Thursday, December 17, 2020 8:29AM EST
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- A 36-year-old man has been charged after a garbage bin and dumpster were set on fire in Cambridge.
Police were called to a report of a fire near a school on Water Street North in the city.
Officers found a garbage bin and dumpster on fire and extinguished the flames.
No one was injured during the incident.
The man was arrested and charged with arson.