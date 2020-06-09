KITCHENER -- A 30-year-old man has been charged after a fire that damaged a Brantford home.

When crews arrived at 102 Park Avenue just after 12 a.m. Tuesday, they could see smoke and flames coming from the second storey.

Officials say one person had to be rescued from the roof.

Six others also escaped unharmed, though one of them was taken to hospital as a precaution due to injuries that were unrelated to the fire.

The Ontario Fire Marshal was called to investigate the fire.

The Brantford Police Service says that, as a result of their investigation, they identified the suspect and arrested him.

He's been charged with arson - disregard for human life.

The accused was not identified and the charge against him hasn't been proven in court.