KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police have charged a man with animal cruelty after an incident Thursday night where a dog was allegedly dragged behind a motorized bicycle.

Police say they were called to Southbridge Drive in Kitchener around 8:45 p.m. Thursday for reports of an injured animal.

According to a release, reports indicate a male was operating a motorized bike and a dog was being dragged.

The dog sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident, officials say.

The dog's owner has been charged with cruelty to animals causing unnecessary suffering.

The Provincial Animal Welfare Service is investigating.

Regional police are urging members of the public who witness animal cruelty to contact police or Animal Welfare Services.