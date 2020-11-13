KITCHENER -- A Guelph man has been charged for the alleged attempted abduction of two young girls in the city's west end.

Police say the incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 9. Two girls, aged two and eight, were playing in the front yard. Officials say the girls were approached by an unknown man who asked if they wanted to go for a ride. When they said no, police say he grabbed their hands and tried to lead them away.

In a news release, officials say the man kissed the younger girl. The older girl was able to pull away, grabbed her sister and ran into her home.

Their mother called the police.

A 65-year-old Guelph man is facing two counts of attempted kidnapping and one count of sexual interference.

He was released following a bail hearing with multiple conditions. His next appearance is scheduled for Jan. 12.