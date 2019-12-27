Man charged, misses court date, arrested and brought to Guelph 10 months later: police
CTV Kitchener Published Friday, December 27, 2019 11:35AM EST
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- A 27-year-old man is facing additional charges in December on top of ones he received in February while in Guelph.
Police say they originally pulled over the Mulmur man on Gordon Street for a licence plate violation.
The driver is alleged to have provided false identification to the officers during the Feb. 14 traffic stop.
He was charged with obstructing police, identity fraud, and various Highway Traffic Act offences.
The man was then given a court date which he reportedly failed to attend.
Orangeville Police conducted a traffic stop and dealt with the same man on Dec. 26, according to officials. He was arrested and brought to Guelph.