KITCHENER -- A 27-year-old man is facing additional charges in December on top of ones he received in February while in Guelph.

Police say they originally pulled over the Mulmur man on Gordon Street for a licence plate violation.

The driver is alleged to have provided false identification to the officers during the Feb. 14 traffic stop.

He was charged with obstructing police, identity fraud, and various Highway Traffic Act offences.

The man was then given a court date which he reportedly failed to attend.

Orangeville Police conducted a traffic stop and dealt with the same man on Dec. 26, according to officials. He was arrested and brought to Guelph.