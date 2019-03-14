

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man has been charged in connection to a snow removal scheme that targeted seniors.

Regional police had been investigating several reports of elderly people being intimidated into hiring someone to shovel their sidewalks or driveways.

Police say that, if he wasn’t paid what he thought it was worth, he would return later and break into their homes.

In one case, police say the victim was told to wait outside. The accused allegedly became aggressive and stole a large amount of money from the victim.

Through investigation, police have arrested a 26-year-old male and charged him with several criminal offences. Police did not say how many people were victimized.

The charges include robbery, break enter and commit, possession of an identity document and possession of counterfeit currency.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on March 20.

Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim of this kind of incident to contact police.