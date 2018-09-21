Featured
Man charged in Guelph stabbing
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, September 21, 2018 1:27PM EDT
A 32-year-old Guelph man is facing multiple charges in connection to a stabbing on Sunset Road.
Police say a man was stabbed at a residence around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
He was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
The man accused of stabbing him was arrested a short time later on Ryde Road.
He’s been charged with aggravated assault, weapons dangerous, carrying a conceal weapon and breach of probation order.