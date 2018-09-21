

CTV Kitchener





A 32-year-old Guelph man is facing multiple charges in connection to a stabbing on Sunset Road.

Police say a man was stabbed at a residence around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

He was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The man accused of stabbing him was arrested a short time later on Ryde Road.

He’s been charged with aggravated assault, weapons dangerous, carrying a conceal weapon and breach of probation order.