Man charged in four-vehicle collision
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is shown in Cambridge on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, February 16, 2019 12:16PM EST
Charges have been handed out after a four-vehicle crash on Hespeler Road at Highway 401 in Cambridge.
Waterloo Regional Police determined a driver heading north struck the rear of a stopped vehicle and sparked a chain reaction with two more vehicles ahead.
One man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the Friday evening crash.
Police have arrested a 36-year-old man from Guelph and charged him with two counts of impaired driving and one of dangerous driving.