

CTV Kitchener





Charges have been handed out after a four-vehicle crash on Hespeler Road at Highway 401 in Cambridge.

Waterloo Regional Police determined a driver heading north struck the rear of a stopped vehicle and sparked a chain reaction with two more vehicles ahead.

One man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the Friday evening crash.

Police have arrested a 36-year-old man from Guelph and charged him with two counts of impaired driving and one of dangerous driving.