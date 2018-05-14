The man accused of killing his fiancée, who was found dead along the side of a road last week, made his first court appearance Monday morning.

Corey Volland, 29, said nothing during his brief appearance in Goderich court. He was remanded into custody, with his next appearance scheduled for June 11. He is expected to seek bail.

Volland was arrested Saturday afternoon – a little more more than 48 hours after his fiancée. 27-year-old Laura Wigelsworth, was found dead near Front Road outside Vanastra, south of Clinton. Police have said that Wigelsworth left her house the night before to go for a walk, and never returned home.

He has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with her death. The pair had been set to get married in August.

A funeral for Wigelsworth will take place Tuesday in Clinton. Her brother, James Wigelsworth, described her sister Monday as a “wonderful person” who was quick to show generosity.

“She was always trying to do right by everybody,” he said.

Police officers have been canvassing the Vanastra area since Wigelsworth’s body was found. OPP Const. Jamie Stanley said Monday that detectives would remain in the area for “as long as it will take” to complete their investigation.

With reporting by Heather Senoran