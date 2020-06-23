Advertisement
Man charged in crash that left motorcyclist with life-altering injuries
Published Tuesday, June 23, 2020 5:26PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police on scene of a crash on Weimar Line in Wellesley. June 16, 2020. (Jeff Pickel / CTV News)
KITCHENER -- A Wellesley man has been charged in a crash that left a motorcyclist with life-altering injuries last week.
On June 16, police said the driver of a Toyota Corolla was attempting to pass slow-moving farm equipment on Weimar Line in Wellesley, when the Corolla reportedly hit the equipment and then collided with the motorcycle.
On Tuesday, police said the Corolla driver, a 26-year-old man, is now facing a charge of dangerous operation causing bodily harm.
The 51-year-old woman on the motorcycle suffered serious, life-altering injuries in the crash.