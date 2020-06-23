KITCHENER -- A Wellesley man has been charged in a crash that left a motorcyclist with life-altering injuries last week.

On June 16, police said the driver of a Toyota Corolla was attempting to pass slow-moving farm equipment on Weimar Line in Wellesley, when the Corolla reportedly hit the equipment and then collided with the motorcycle.

On Tuesday, police said the Corolla driver, a 26-year-old man, is now facing a charge of dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

The 51-year-old woman on the motorcycle suffered serious, life-altering injuries in the crash.