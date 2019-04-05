

CTV Kitchener





Brantford Police say they have charged a man in connection to an incident that sent two pedestrians to hospital.

The incident happened March 25 in the downtown core.

Officers were called to Colborne Street at Clarence Street around 8 a.m. after two pedestrians had been struck by a pick-up truck.

The two 20-year-old women were both taken to Hamilton General Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured.

As a result of the investigation officers have charged a 47-year-old Brantford man with several offences including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.