Man charged in convenience store robbery
The Daisy Mart convenience store on McKay St. in Cambridge. (Jan. 5, 2019)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, January 5, 2019 12:17PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 5, 2019 2:07PM EST
A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a Cambridge convenience store robbery.
Police say it happened at the Daisy Mart on McKay Street Friday night.
The man, who has not been identified, is facing robbery charges.
Police say no one was hurt and the man was not carrying a weapon.