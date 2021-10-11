Man charged in connection to two stolen vehicles in Kitchener

Kitchener -

Police charged a 30-year-old man in connection to two stolen vehicles in Kitchener.

Officers responded to a break and enter at a local car dealership in the area of Jean Avenue on Saturday.

Following an investigation, police say the male forced entry into a car dealership in the area of Kingsway Drive on two separate occasions and allegedly stole vehicles along with other property.

Both vehicles were recovered.

The male was charged with several offences including two counts of break and enter and commit, two counts of theft of motor vehicle, unauthorized possession of prohibited weapon, failure to comply with order, failure to comply with undertaking and driving while under suspension.

The man was held for a bail hearing.