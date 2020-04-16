Man charged in connection to Kitchener package theft
CTV Kitchener Published Thursday, April 16, 2020 9:19AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
A 43-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a stolen package in Kitchener last week.
Police say that the parcel theft took place on Saturday near Beaumont Crescent.
The man also had a number out warrants out for his arrest, police say.
He’s facing several charges, including theft under $5,000, breach of probation, and possession of stolen property under $5,000.