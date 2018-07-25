

CTV Kitchener





Police have charged a 60-year-old St. Thomas male in relation to a bank robbery that happened in Elmira on July 21.

Regional police received a report of a robbery at a bank on Arthur Street South around 2:00 p.m.

He allegedly handed a note to the teller demanding money, received an undisclosed amount and fled the bank.

No weapons were seen or used.

He was described as male, white, around five feet seven inches tall and about 65 years old.

He was wearing a grey sweat shirt, blue jeans, a baseball cap and sunglasses, and may have fled in a black Lincoln MKS sedan.

Police had released a photo of a suspect, but it's not clear whether or not the man arrested was the one photographed.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police or Crime Stoppers.