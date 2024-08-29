KITCHENER
Kitchener

    Man charged in Cambridge human trafficking investigation

    A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
    Waterloo Regional Police have charged a man as part of a human trafficking investigation in Cambridge.

    Police said they began their investigation regarding the alleged trafficking of a woman in June.

    A 28-year-old man has been charged with human trafficking, receiving material benefit, assault and uttering threats.

