Man charged, girl found safe after Amber Alert issued in Kitchener
A Stratford man has been arrested and a one-year-old girl has been found safe after Waterloo regional police issued an Amber Alert on Friday morning.
Officers were called to a home in Kitchener for a report of a physical fight between a man and woman. The man fled the area with a one-year-old child in a vehicle and was seen on Onward Avenue. Police issued an Amber Alert because they were concerned for the girl’s safety.
Around 6:40 a.m., police received a report of a vehicle in a parking lot on Madison Avenue. Officers performed a “high-risk takedown” and arrested the man.
The child was found in the vehicle and “taken to a place of safety.”
An OPP spokesperson said a civilian called in a sighting of the suspect vehicle within 45 minutes of officials issuing the Amber Alert.
A 26-year-old Stratford man was charged with assault, two counts of assault causing bodily harm, taking a vehicle without consent and impaired operation. He was held for a bail hearing.
Kitchener Top Stories
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario directs LCBO to remove all Russian-made products from shelves
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's how Russia's war on Ukraine could unfold, according to experts
As Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine continues on several fronts, considerable resources of its infantry, air force and navy have been deployed against Ukraine. Experts explain what could unfold in the coming days.
Live updates: Russian troops bearing down on Ukraine capital
Russian troops are bearing down on Ukraine's capital of Kyiv. Mayor Vitaly Klitschko says five explosions hit an area near a major power plant on the city's eastern outskirts.
Defiant Zelensky releases video with top Ukrainian officials as Russians move on Kyiv
As Russian forces reportedly make their way to the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky has released a video with top Ukrainian officials vowing to stay put.
What ramifications will Russia's attack on Ukraine have in Canada?
While the conflict may be happening on the other side of the world, experts warn Russia's decision to invade Ukraine will have direct impacts on Canada, including on inflation, food prices and immigration.
As conflict reignites, a Ukrainian family knows all too well 'the collateral damage of war'
W5 has the story of a young Ukrainian boy who became an amputee after he was caught in an explosion cause by an undetonated grenade and the Canadian doctors who helped him walk again.
Documents show Trudeau warned of issues linked to 'build back better' pledge
Newly released documents show Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was given warnings about the complexity of plans to 'build back better' from the pandemic that could lead to economic uncertainty.
BREAKING | Convoy protest leader Pat King denied bail
Pat King, one of the leaders of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in Ottawa, has been denied bail.
Soldier's defiant last words as Russian warship targets Snake Island
A Ukrainian soldier on a tiny island in the Black Sea didn't hold back when threatened with bombing by a Russian warship as Moscow continued its assault on Ukrainian territory.
London
Ontario to allow out-of-province skilled trades workers to register within 30 days
Premier Doug Ford says he will tackle Ontario's labour shortage by removing barriers for skilled workers from out-of-province.
'Predictably chaotic': Businesses left to decide whether or not to keep proof of vaccination system
Effective March 1 proof of vaccination will no longer be required in almost all public settings across the province.
Sarnia police continue to investigate Kathleen Avenue shooting
Sarnia police continue to investigate a shooting that took place on Kathleen Avenue Wednesday night.
Windsor
Mayors call to end COVID-19 testing at Canada-U.S. borders
Restrictions at Canada-U.S. land borders are set to change next week. However, community leaders on both sides of the border are calling on the feds to eliminate land border testing altogether.
COVID-19 hospitalizations increase in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths reported
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no additional COVID-19 deaths, 73 new high risk cases and 49 hospitalizations on Friday.
Windsor electrician wins $100K with Encore
A 62-year-old Windsor man is $100,000 richer after adding Encore to his lottery ticket.
Barrie
Huntsville, Ont. council set to vote on removing Russian flag from G8 park
Huntsville, Ont. council is set to vote Monday night on removing the Russian flag from G8 Flag Park.
Winter travel advisories sweep through Simcoe County, Grey Bruce
Leave yourself some extra time if you're heading out on the roads Friday morning.
Orillia Perch Festival cancelled this year due to supply issues
A beloved summer event in the Sunshine City has been cancelled this year.
Northern Ontario
Ontario government to introduce electronic monitoring bill
Ontario could soon be the first province in the country to enact new legislation that would take aim at employer tracking employees while working from home. File Photo
Greater Sudbury police converge on Bruce Avenue
Greater Sudbury Police are asking the public to avoid an area of Bruce Avenue in the city.
Sault Landlord fined for fire code violations
A Sault Ste. Marie landlord was fined $120,000 Feb 24. for various offences under the Ontario fire code. File photo
Ottawa
BREAKING
BREAKING | Convoy protest leader Pat King denied bail
Pat King, one of the leaders of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in Ottawa, has been denied bail.
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Expect up to 15 centimetres of snow in Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Ottawa and the surrounding area.
WATCH LIVE
Toronto
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario directs LCBO to remove all Russian-made products from shelves
The Ontario government has directed the LCBO to remove all products produced in Russia from store shelves.
Toronto reveals which speed cameras are catching the most drivers
The City of Toronto released its most recent automated speed enforcement (ASE) data Friday, revealing the devices issued more than 50,000 tickets during the last quarter of 2021.
Ontario reports just over 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 39 new net deaths
Ontario officials are reporting just over 1,000 patients in hospital with COVID-19, the lowest count since late December.
Montreal
‘It feels like a nightmare’: Montreal’s Ukrainian community protests Russian invasion
'I’m in shock and I’m enraged,' said one protester near McGill University Thursday as dozens gathered to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine after a Russian forces led an assault on the European nation.
Quebec considering ban on Russian alcohol products to show solidarity with Ukraine
The SAQ said it doesn’t want to get involved in politics amid calls to ban Russian alcohol products from its shelves, but said it would do so if the Quebec government “took measures affecting imports from Russia.”
Video shows Air Canada employee collapsing after alleged assault by violent traveller
An Air Canada employee at Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport was sent to hospital after a violent incident involving a traveller last weekend.
Atlantic
N.B. reports another death related to COVID-19 Friday; hospitalizations go down
Health officials in New Brunswick reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Friday.
P.E.I. inquest calls for mental health monitoring after murder-suicide of girl, mom
A coroner's inquest jury in P.E.I. is calling for greater monitoring of people with chronic mental illness who have had multiple interventions with authorities, and for this to be mandatory when children are involved.
'We can't keep on slamming the brakes:' N.S. gym owner on reopening plans
In less than 24 months, Hannah Kovacs temporarily closed her gym Move East three times.
Winnipeg
COVID-19 death toll in Manitoba continues to climb with 7 new deaths Friday
Manitoba's death count related to COVID-19 continued to rise on Friday as the province announced seven new deaths, bringing the total to 1,675.
'Our world came crashing down': Death of child prompts review at Winnipeg daycare centre
The death of a young child who choked while eating an apple at a Winnipeg daycare has prompted the province to launch a review of the childcare centre.
Manitoba hockey player suspended 18 games for discriminatory and racial taunting: MJHL
A player on the Dauphin Kings has been suspended a minimum of 18 games – 11 regular season and seven playoff – and must complete a process of reconciliation following an incident of discriminatory and racial taunting, according to the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL).
Calgary
'A drop in the bucket': Calgary Chamber slams provincial budget for lack of downtown revitalization funding
The Calgary Chamber says an unexpected surplus in the 2022 provincial budget is good news for Alberta’s fiscal growth, but it lacks significant support for small businesses and downtown revitalization.
4 homes damaged in southeast Calgary fire
A fire in southeast Calgary damaged four homes Thursday, including two that were nearly destroyed.
Calgary man charged after improvised explosive devices found looking for lawyer
A Calgary man charged after police officers found improvised explosive devices and weapons has been given some time to find a lawyer.
Edmonton
Suspect killed by Edmonton police had fake gun; at least 6 bullets hit building of dead resident
A 36-year-old man who was shot and killed by police Wednesday night after allegedly robbing a liquor store in central Edmonton had a fake gun, investigators have revealed.
Father stabbed in front of kids on Jasper Avenue: police
A man was randomly stabbed in front of his kids in central Edmonton, police say.
-
Vancouver
Video shows 'violent swarming' of 44-year-old man in downtown Vancouver park
Police have released disturbing video of a "violent swarming" in a downtown Vancouver park that left a 44-year-old man injured last weekend.
Here's what's changing as B.C. restructures its natural resource sector
A review on the effectiveness of the B.C. government's management of natural resources resulted in the creation of a new ministry.
Fans line up overnight as popular Filipino fast food restaurant Jolibee opens in Vancouver
It's the day many fast food fans have been waiting for: a popular Filipino chain finally opened its doors in Vancouver on Friday.