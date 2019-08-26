Featured
Man charged for two reported sexual assaults of young girl
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, August 26, 2019 11:17AM EDT
A 52-year-old man from Cambridge has been charged with sexually assaulting a child.
Regional Police arrested the man on Saturday after receiving reports that he sexually assaulted a young girl on two occasions.
The male has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, and two counts of invitation to sexual touching.
Police say the victim and suspect are not known to each other.