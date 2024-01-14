KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Man charged for threatening mall employees with a razor blade

    Conestoga Mall in Waterloo is pictured on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015. Conestoga Mall in Waterloo is pictured on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015.
    A 36-year-old Cambridge man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly threatened mall employees in Waterloo.

    Waterloo regional police were called to Conestoga Mall at around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

    They said a man began threatening security guards with a razor blade after being asked to leave the property.

    Three victims were involved and none of them were hurt.

    The man was arrested and charged with three counts of uttering threats to cause bodily harm, two counts of breach of probation, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with a release order.

