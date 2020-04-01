KITCHENER -- A man from Norfolk County has been charged after reportedly stealing a vehicle and ramming into a police car.

The Ontario Provincial Police were called to Ann Street in Delhi around 8:30 a.m. on March 21 to investigate a stolen vehicle.

The owner reportedly told officers that they knew the person who stole the vehicle and added they took it from their driveway and left speeding westbound down the street.

OPP say officers located the vehicle around 9 a.m. on Brantford Road after a report of a break and enter in progress.

When an officer reportedly attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver did not stop and rammed the police cruiser, causing significant damage to both vehicles.

No injuries were reported from the collision.

Around 9:30 a.m., Brantford Police found the stolen vehicle in Brantford. The alleged thief was not there.

Around 8:15 a.m. on March 31, an officer found the suspect and arrested him.

As a result, a36-year-old man was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, break and enter, dangerous operation, assault a peace officer with a weapon, flight from peace officer, and more.

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.