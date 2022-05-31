Man charged for reportedly committing indecent acts at ION stop in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police have arrested a man who reportedly committed indecent acts in front of someone under the age of 16 at an ION stop in Kitchener.

Officers were first called to the stop at Charles and Gaukel Streets around 7:45 p.m. Monday.

Police say a man was seen committing an indecent act in front of a business in the area.

A 35-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with two counts of indecent act in a public place and two counts of indecent act with the exposure to a person under 16.