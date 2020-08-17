KITCHENER -- Police say they've charged a 28-year-old man after he allegedly left the scene of a crash in Kitchener on Friday.

Officers were called to a crash between a motorcycle and a car in the area of King Street East and Tu-Lane Street around 2:50 p.m. on Aug. 5. Police said that the motorcycle was travelling westbound on King Street East when a vehicle turned left into its path.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital and the driver of the car reportedly fled the area.

Police now say they have charged a 28-year-old man from Wilmot Township with dangerous driving, failing to stop and operating a vehicle while prohibited. He was charged on Aug. 14.

The name of the accused wasn't released.