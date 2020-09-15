KITCHENER -- Provincial police have charged a man who allegedly pulled out a replica handgun in a Mount Forest business on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the business on Main Street around 4:15 p.m.

Police say a man was inside the business, yelling and "causing a scene," when a second person came in, pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the man. After a brief exchange, the two people left the store and went in opposite directions. Police say they were both tracked down nearby. One man was taken into custody and police say he was carrying a replica handgun.

A 21-year-old man from Wellington North Township has been charged with robbery with a weapon, carrying an imitation firearm, possessing an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon and failing to comply with an undertaking.

The man was held for a bail hearing. No one was injured in the incident.