Advertisement
Man charged for allegedly pointing a firearm in Kitchener
Published Thursday, August 12, 2021 9:39AM EDT
Waterloo regional police headquarters (Natalie van Rooy / CTV Kitchener)
Share:
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say a man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly pointed a firearm at someone in Kitchener.
Officers were called to the area of King Street East and Stirling Avenue around 8:55 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the man pointed a firearm at someone and then fled the area.
He was charged with numerous firearm-related offences, according to police.
Officials said they believe this was a targeted incident.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.