KITCHENER -- A disturbance in Kitchener on Thursday led to a man being charged for impaired and dangerous driving. Police said there was a young child in the car at the time of the incident.

According to a news release, police responded to a reported disturbance in the area of Valleyview Road and Ottawa Street South at around 11:35 p.m.

By the time officers arrived, however, a man had left the residence in a car.

Police said that about 10 minutes later, the vehicle was seen speeding near Ottawa and Fischer-Hallman Road before it merged onto Highway 8.

After a short pursuit, officers were able to pull the driver over. Police said that as a result, a 29-year-old man was charged with impaired-related driving offences, dangerous driving and flight from police.

A child passenger who was in the vehicle was not injured, officials said.

The accused was not publicly named, and the charges against him haven't been proven in court.

Anyone who may have additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact police.