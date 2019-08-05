

CTV Kitchener





Police have charged a 17-year-old man from Baden following a collision between two motorcycles and a car in Wilmot.

He has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm and failing to yield to traffic.

It happened on Monday around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Sandhills Road and Bridge Street.

A man that was driving a yellow BMW motorcycle is at Grand River Hospital with serious injuries.

The woman passenger of the same motorcycle also has serious injuries and is at Hamilton General Hospital.

Both of them are 62 years old and from Oshawa.

According to police, the motorcycles had the right of way when they crashed with a red Pontiac car.

The 61-year-old Burlington man driving the second motorcycle, a red Honda, has minor injuries.

The area was blocked off for several hours, but it is now open.