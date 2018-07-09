

CTV Kitchener





A 39-year-old man was charged with various child pornography offences near Woodstock.

Walter Shane Butt of South-West Oxford Township was charged with one count of making available child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography.

Oxford County OPP, the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, and the OPP Digital Forensic Unit were involved in the lengthy internet investigation.

A search warrant was executed on July 5 at a South-West Oxford Township home, where computer devices were seized.

The accused is in custody following a bail hearing.

The investigation is continuing.