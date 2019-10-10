

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - A 37-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was sexually assaulted on a city bus a week ago.

Police say he was arrested in the area of King Street North and University Avenue East, which is near where the assault took place.

The woman was reportedly riding the bus when a male suspect got on and set next to her. He began speaking to her and then sexually assaulted her.

Police made the arrest on Wednesday.

They say he was also charged in connection to another incident, but did not give further details.

He's facing charges of sexual assault, criminal harassment and committing an indecent act.

Police are still investigating and are asking anyone with more information to come forward.